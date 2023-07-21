Madden 24 ratings for Patriots quarterbacks: Where did Mac Jones land?

Following a catastrophic 2022 season, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was obviously doomed from the start when it came to his “Madden NFL 24” rating.

EA Sports recently released the player ratings for the upcoming video game, and Jones landed a 74 overall rating, which is ranked 24th among all NFL quarterbacks.

That number is tied with Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who hasn’t even taken an official NFL snap yet. Jones finished the 2022 season with 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Granted, the stats alone don’t tell the full story. Jones also had a defensive coach calling the offensive plays, and the Patriots’ receiving corps was once again one of the weakest in the entire league. But to be fair, this rating isn’t the sort of travesty we saw with the Rhamondre Stevenson rating.

Here’s how Jones and the rest of the Patriots’ quarterbacks fared in the game:

Mac Jones: 74 overall

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Throwing Power: 85

Awareness: 73

Short throw accuracy: 91

Medium throw accuracy: 82

Deep throw accuracy: 84

Play action: 85

Bailey Zappe: 63 overall

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Throwing Power: 85

Awareness: 67

Short throw accuracy: 82

Medium throw accuracy: 76

Deep throw accuracy: 76

Play action: 78

Malik Cunningham: 60 overall

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Throwing Power: 87

Awareness: 35

Short throw accuracy: 74

Medium throw accuracy: 69

Deep throw accuracy: 69

Play action: 82

Trace McSorley: 72 overall

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Throwing Power: 84

Awareness: 61

Short throw accuracy: 72

Medium throw accuracy: 65

Deep throw accuracy: 65

Play action: 73

Other positional ratings

Running backs

Defensive tackle and edge rusher

