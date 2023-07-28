The New England Patriots are expected to enter the 2023 season with one of the NFL’s most versatile defensive backfields. But does EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 24” player ratings reflect it?

That was one of the biggest questions when the video game’s cornerback ratings were released.

To be fair, it’s no surprise that the Patriots’ defensive playmakers continue to fly under the radar, especially after the team finished with a losing record and missed the playoffs last season.

Jonathan Jones is one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the entire league, and Jack Jones is still relatively unknown in his second year. Meanwhile, rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez has yet to even take his first NFL snap.

The unit also has Marcus Jones, who earned a first-team All-Pro nod as a returner in 2022.

There is some high-level potential for coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots to tap into this season, even if it isn’t reflected in the recent ratings reveal. Here’s a look at the Madden 24 ratings for every Patriots cornerback:

Jonathan Jones: 83 overall

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Speed: 92

Man Coverage: 81

Zone Coverage: 79

Christian Gonzalez: 77 overall

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 93

Man Coverage: 76

Zone Coverage: 71

Marcus Jones: 75 overall

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 93

Man Coverage: 74

Zone Coverage: 66

Jack Jones: 74 overall

Nick Grace/Getty Images

Speed: 88

Man Coverage: 77

Zone Coverage: 74

Jalen Mills: 74 overall

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 88

Man Coverage: 65

Zone Coverage: 78

Myles Bryant: 71 overall

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Speed: 87

Man Coverage: 69

Zone Coverage: 73

Ameer Speed: 65 overall

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 95

Man Coverage: 61

Zone Coverage: 63

Shaun Wade: 65 overall

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 90

Man Coverage: 62

Zone Coverage: 65

Isaiah Bolden: 54 overall

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 95

Man Coverage: 65

Zone Coverage: 62

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire