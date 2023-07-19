Madden 24 ratings for every Patriots defensive tackle and edge rusher

EA Sports has been revealing player ratings for the upcoming “Madden NFL 24” video game, and two of the initial positions they’ve highlighted are defensive tackle and edge rusher.

No one from the New England Patriots defense joined the 99 club at those positions this year, but defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. did get an 81 overall rating on the game.

Despite all of the defensive success, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Patriots players are still being underrated. Barmore might be one of the best defensive tackles in the league, but he obviously hasn’t stayed on the field long enough to prove it.

That could all change in the 2023 season and potentially lead to a ratings increase in a future patch for the game. Keep your fingers crossed, Patriots fans.

Here are the ratings for every defensive tackle and edge rusher for the Patriots in “Madden NFL 24”.

Deatrich Wise Jr: 81 overall

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Tackle: 86

Power moves: 80

Finesse moves: 69

Block shedding: 80

Lawrence Guy: 76 overall

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tackle: 86

Power moves: 74

Finesse moves: 62

Block shedding: 75

Christian Barmore: 75 overall

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Tackle: 85

Power moves: 73

Finesse moves: 78

Block shedding: 75

Davon Godchaux: 75 overall

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tackle: 86

Power moves: 60

Finesse moves: 72

Block shedding: 77

Keion White: 69 overall

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Tackle: 79

Power moves: 72

Finesse moves: 61

Block shedding: 74

Carl Davis: 67 overall

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Tackle: 79

Power moves: 71

Finesse moves: 55

Block shedding: 68

Sam Roberts: 63 overall

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tackle: 76

Power moves: 66

Finesse moves: 53

Block shedding: 69

Daniel Ekuale: 62 overall

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Tackle: 76

Power moves: 69

Finesse moves: 59

Block shedding: 70

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire