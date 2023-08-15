The New England Patriots will be entering the 2023 season with one of the best defensive backfields in the NFL, and the ratings on the upcoming “Madden NFL 24” video game reflect it.

There are three players at the safety position for the Patriots rated 80-plus overall in the game. It’s a good thing for a unit that lost legendary defensive back Devin McCourty in the offseason.

McCourty, who rode off into the sunset in retirement, will be watching from the sidelines as players like Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills and Adrian Phillips step up as defensive leaders.

Madden players, on the other hand, will love running this unit against that one friend that constantly heaves up deep throws on every play. Here are the official Madden 24 ratings for every Patriots safety.

Kyle Dugger: 86 overall

Speed: 90

Tackle: 76

Play Recognition Rating: 87

Jabrill Peppers: 83 overall

Speed: 89

Tackle: 80

Play Recognition Rating: 83

Adrian Phillips: 81 overall

Speed: 87

Tackle: 75

Play Recognition Rating: 85

Cody Davis: 68 overall

Speed: 87

Tackle: 68

Play Recognition Rating: 67

Joshuah Bledsoe: 65 overall

Speed: 88

Tackle: 65

Play Recognition Rating: 66

Brad Hawkins: 63 overall

Speed: 87

Tackle: 68

Play Recognition Rating: 59

Brenden Schooler: 62 overall

Speed: 92

Tackle: 61

Play Recognition Rating: 51

