‘Madden 24’ ratings for every Oregon Duck in the NFL
The past week has seen the rollout of all player ratings in the newest version of the EA Sports stalwart game, ‘Madden 24.’ While it may not seem like ratings from a video game should usually be treated as a newsworthy event, the Madden ratings get treated differently, with NFL players often looking at the numbers they were assessed with and debating on if they are accurate or not.
Throughout the week we have kept tabs on the ratings for professional Oregon Ducks who are on a team going into fall camp. It’s given us a chance to laugh at Devon Allen’s remarkably inaccurate speed numbers and give props to Justin Herbert for being the highest-rated Duck in the game.
If you missed any of the ratings throughout the week, here are all of them broken down:
Quarterbacks
Player
Team
Rating
Power
Accuracy
Justin Herbert
87
96
89
PHI Eagles
69
90
86
BAL Ravens
57
81
86
Running Backs
Name
Team
Rating
Speed
62
84
Wide Receivers
Name
Team
Rating
Speed
Catch
Devon Allen
PHI Eagles
60
95
74
Chase Cota
DET Lions
N/A
N/A
N/A
HOU Texans
N/A
N/A
N/A
Tight Ends
Player
Team
Rating
Speed
Catch
NO Saints
75
86
85
HOU Texans
70
77
82
MIN Vikings
66
81
78
LA Chargers
57
78
73
Offensive Linemen
Name
Team
Rating
DET Lions
86
BAL Ravens
65
NO Saints
65
NY Giants
65
Alex Forsyth
DEN Broncos
63
TJ Bass
DAL Cowboys
62
GB Packers
58
Defensive Linemen/EDGE Rushers
Name
Team
Rating
Speed
Strength
DeForest Buckner
IND Colts
86
72
90
SF 49ers
82
73
93
NY Giants
80
88
81
GB Packers
71
85
71
DJ Johnson
CAR Panthers
69
89
82
JAX Jaguars
64
72
81
NY Giants
62
63
88
Linebackers
Name
Team
Rating
Strength
Tackling
MIN Vikings
67
71
76
CHI Bears
66
80
82
Cornerbacks
Name
Team
Rating
Speed
Agility
Christian Gonzalez
NE Patriots
77
93
92
SF 49ers
75
91
83
NO Saints
70
88
83
CLE Browns
69
89
88
Safeties
Name
Team
Rating
Speed
Agility
MIA Dolphins
84
91
84
MIA Dolphins
65
83
80
DET Lions
65
87
83
MIA Dolphins
N/A
N/A
N/A