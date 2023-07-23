‘Madden 24’ ratings for every Oregon Duck in the NFL

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

The past week has seen the rollout of all player ratings in the newest version of the EA Sports stalwart game, ‘Madden 24.’ While it may not seem like ratings from a video game should usually be treated as a newsworthy event, the Madden ratings get treated differently, with NFL players often looking at the numbers they were assessed with and debating on if they are accurate or not.

Throughout the week we have kept tabs on the ratings for professional Oregon Ducks who are on a team going into fall camp. It’s given us a chance to laugh at Devon Allen’s remarkably inaccurate speed numbers and give props to Justin Herbert for being the highest-rated Duck in the game.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

If you missed any of the ratings throughout the week, here are all of them broken down:

Quarterbacks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Team

Rating

Power

Accuracy

Justin Herbert

LA Chargers

87

96

89

Marcus Mariota

PHI Eagles

69

90

86

Anthony Brown

BAL Ravens

57

81

86

 

Running Backs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Name

Team

Rating

Speed

Travis Dye

NY Jets

62

84

 

Wide Receivers

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Name

Team

Rating

Speed

Catch

Devon Allen

PHI Eagles

60

95

74

Chase Cota

DET Lions

N/A

N/A

N/A

Johnny Johnson III

HOU Texans

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

Tight Ends

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Team

Rating

Speed

Catch

Juwan Johnson

NO Saints

75

86

85

Pharaoh Brown

HOU Texans

70

77

82

Johnny Mundt

MIN Vikings

66

81

78

Hunter Kampmoyer

LA Chargers

57

78

73

 

Offensive Linemen

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Name

Team

Rating

Penei Sewell

DET Lions

86

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

BAL Ravens

65

Calvin Throckmorton

NO Saints

65

Shane Lemieux

NY Giants

65

Alex Forsyth

DEN Broncos

63

TJ Bass

DAL Cowboys

62

Jake Hanson

GB Packers

58

 

Defensive Linemen/EDGE Rushers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Name

Team

Rating

Speed

Strength

DeForest Buckner

IND Colts

86

72

90

Arik Armstead

SF 49ers

82

73

93

Kayvon Thibodeaux

NY Giants

80

88

81

Justin Hollins

GB Packers

71

85

71

DJ Johnson

CAR Panthers

69

89

82

Henry Mondeaux

JAX Jaguars

64

72

81

Jordon Riley

NY Giants

62

63

88

 

Linebackers

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Name

Team

Rating

Strength

Tackling

Troy Dye

MIN Vikings

67

71

76

Noah Sewell

CHI Bears

66

80

82

 

Cornerbacks

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Name

Team

Rating

Speed

Agility

Christian Gonzalez

NE Patriots

77

93

92

Deommodore Lenoir

SF 49ers

75

91

83

Ugo Amadi

NO Saints

70

88

83

Thomas Graham Jr.

CLE Browns

69

89

88

 

Safeties

 

Name

Team

Rating

Speed

Agility

Jevon Holland

MIA Dolphins

84

91

84

Verone McKinley III

MIA Dolphins

65

83

80

Brady Breeze

DET Lions

65

87

83

Bennett Williams

MIA Dolphins

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories