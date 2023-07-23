‘Madden 24’ ratings for every Oregon Duck in the NFL

The past week has seen the rollout of all player ratings in the newest version of the EA Sports stalwart game, ‘Madden 24.’ While it may not seem like ratings from a video game should usually be treated as a newsworthy event, the Madden ratings get treated differently, with NFL players often looking at the numbers they were assessed with and debating on if they are accurate or not.

Throughout the week we have kept tabs on the ratings for professional Oregon Ducks who are on a team going into fall camp. It’s given us a chance to laugh at Devon Allen’s remarkably inaccurate speed numbers and give props to Justin Herbert for being the highest-rated Duck in the game.

If you missed any of the ratings throughout the week, here are all of them broken down:

Quarterbacks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Player Team Rating Power Accuracy Justin Herbert LA Chargers 87 96 89 Marcus Mariota PHI Eagles 69 90 86 Anthony Brown BAL Ravens 57 81 86

Running Backs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Name Team Rating Speed Travis Dye NY Jets 62 84

Wide Receivers

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Name Team Rating Speed Catch Devon Allen PHI Eagles 60 95 74 Chase Cota DET Lions N/A N/A N/A Johnny Johnson III HOU Texans N/A N/A N/A

Tight Ends

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Player Team Rating Speed Catch Juwan Johnson NO Saints 75 86 85 Pharaoh Brown HOU Texans 70 77 82 Johnny Mundt MIN Vikings 66 81 78 Hunter Kampmoyer LA Chargers 57 78 73

Offensive Linemen

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Name Team Rating Penei Sewell DET Lions 86 Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu BAL Ravens 65 Calvin Throckmorton NO Saints 65 Shane Lemieux NY Giants 65 Alex Forsyth DEN Broncos 63 TJ Bass DAL Cowboys 62 Jake Hanson GB Packers 58

Defensive Linemen/EDGE Rushers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Name Team Rating Speed Strength DeForest Buckner IND Colts 86 72 90 Arik Armstead SF 49ers 82 73 93 Kayvon Thibodeaux NY Giants 80 88 81 Justin Hollins GB Packers 71 85 71 DJ Johnson CAR Panthers 69 89 82 Henry Mondeaux JAX Jaguars 64 72 81 Jordon Riley NY Giants 62 63 88

Linebackers

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Name Team Rating Strength Tackling Troy Dye MIN Vikings 67 71 76 Noah Sewell CHI Bears 66 80 82

Cornerbacks

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Name Team Rating Speed Agility Christian Gonzalez NE Patriots 77 93 92 Deommodore Lenoir SF 49ers 75 91 83 Ugo Amadi NO Saints 70 88 83 Thomas Graham Jr. CLE Browns 69 89 88

Safeties

Name Team Rating Speed Agility Jevon Holland MIA Dolphins 84 91 84 Verone McKinley III MIA Dolphins 65 83 80 Brady Breeze DET Lions 65 87 83 Bennett Williams MIA Dolphins N/A N/A N/A

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire