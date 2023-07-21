Madden 24 ratings for every Buffalo Bills tight end
EA Sports is going position-by-position and releasing player ratings for their upcoming NFL video game, Madden 24.
This year’s game will feature Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover and we now know how the game rates tight ends in the league.
Here are the Madden 24 ratings for every Bills tight end set to feature in the game:
Zach Davidson
Overall rating: 61
Quintin Morris
Overall rating: 61
Dalton Kincaid
Overall rating: 76
Dawson Knox
Overall rating: 83