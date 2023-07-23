Madden 24 ratings for every Buffalo Bills linebacker

Nick Wojton
EA Sports is going position-by-position and releasing player ratings for their upcoming NFL video game, Madden 24.

This year’s game will feature Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover and we now know how the game rates linebackers in the NFL.

Here are the Madden 24 ratings for every Bills linebacker set to feature in the game:

Baylon Spector

(AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Overall rating: 64

Tyrel Dodson

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Overall rating: 65

Tyler Matakevich

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Overall rating: 65

Travin Howard

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Overall rating: 65

Terrel Bernard

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Overall rating: 68

Dorian Williams

AP Photo
Overall rating: 68

Matt Milano

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Overall rating: 88

