Madden 24 ratings for every Buffalo Bills linebacker
EA Sports is going position-by-position and releasing player ratings for their upcoming NFL video game, Madden 24.
This year’s game will feature Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover and we now know how the game rates linebackers in the NFL.
Here are the Madden 24 ratings for every Bills linebacker set to feature in the game:
Baylon Spector
Overall rating: 64
Tyrel Dodson
Overall rating: 65
Tyler Matakevich
Overall rating: 65
Travin Howard
Overall rating: 65
Terrel Bernard
Overall rating: 68
Dorian Williams
Overall rating: 68
Matt Milano
Overall rating: 88