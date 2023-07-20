Madden 24 ratings for every Buffalo Bills running back

EA Sports is going position-by-position and releasing player ratings for their upcoming NFL video game, Madden 24.

This year’s game will feature Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover and we now know how the game rates running backs in the league.

Here are the Madden 24 ratings for every Bills rusher set to feature in the game:

Nyheim Hines

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 75

James Cook

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 75

Latavius Murray

USAT
USAT

Overall rating: 76

Reggie Gilliam (fullback)

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 76

Damien Harris

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 79

