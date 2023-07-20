Madden 24 ratings for every Buffalo Bills running back
EA Sports is going position-by-position and releasing player ratings for their upcoming NFL video game, Madden 24.
This year’s game will feature Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover and we now know how the game rates running backs in the league.
Here are the Madden 24 ratings for every Bills rusher set to feature in the game:
Nyheim Hines
Overall rating: 75
James Cook
Overall rating: 75
Latavius Murray
Overall rating: 76
Reggie Gilliam (fullback)
Overall rating: 76
Damien Harris
Overall rating: 79