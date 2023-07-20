Madden 24 ratings for every Buffalo Bills pass rusher

EA Sports is going position-by-position and releasing player ratings for their upcoming NFL video game, Madden 24.

This year’s game will feature Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover and we now know how the game rates pass rushers in the league.

Here are the Madden 24 ratings for every Bills defensive end set to feature in the game:

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Overall rating: 62

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Overall rating: 73

AJ Epenesa

(James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

Overall rating: 73

Boogie Basham

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 75

USAT

Overall rating: 78

Greg Rousseau

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 84

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 94

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire