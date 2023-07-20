Madden 24 ratings for every Buffalo Bills pass rusher
EA Sports is going position-by-position and releasing player ratings for their upcoming NFL video game, Madden 24.
This year’s game will feature Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover and we now know how the game rates pass rushers in the league.
Here are the Madden 24 ratings for every Bills defensive end set to feature in the game:
Kingsley Jonathan
Overall rating: 62
Shaq Lawson
Overall rating: 73
AJ Epenesa
Overall rating: 73
Boogie Basham
Overall rating: 75
Leonard Floyd
Overall rating: 78
Greg Rousseau
Overall rating: 84
Von Miller
Overall rating: 94