Here are the ‘Madden 24’ ratings for every Broncos cornerback

(EA Sports, Madden NFL 24)

EA Sports has been rolling out player ratings for “Madden NFL 24” and we now know the ratings for every Denver Broncos cornerback in this year’s version of the popular video game.

Pat Surtain (94 OVR) is the third-best cornerback in the video game, only trailing Jaire Alexander (95 OVR) and Jalen Ramsey (97 OVR). This marks a huge increase from when Surtain was rated 83 OVR in last year’s game.

Behind Surtain, Denver’s next-best cornerback is K’Waun Williams (76 OVR), followed by Damarri Mathis (72 OVR) and rookie Riley Moss (70 OVR). Veterans Tremon Smith (69 OVR) and Essang Bassey (66 OVR) round out the top six.

EA Sports made a very curious decision to not include Ja’Quan McMillian or Art Green, two young cornerbacks who arguably have better odds to make the 53-man roster than Faion Hicks (64 OVR) or Delonte Hood (61 OVR) this summer.

To view all of the team’s ratings in last year’s version of “Madden,” click here.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire