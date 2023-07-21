Madden 24 ratings for every Bills defensive tackle

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

EA Sports is going position-by-position and releasing player ratings for their upcoming NFL video game, Madden 24.

This year’s game will feature Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover and we now know how the game rates defensive tackles in the game.

Here are the Madden 24 ratings for every Bills D-tackle set to feature in the game:

Kendal Vickers

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 59

Cortez Broughton

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 63

Tim Settle

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 71

Jordan Phillips

(Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
(Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 74

Poona Ford

DaQuan Jones

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 76

Ed Oliver

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 81

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

