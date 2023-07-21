Madden 24 ratings for every Bills defensive tackle
EA Sports is going position-by-position and releasing player ratings for their upcoming NFL video game, Madden 24.
This year’s game will feature Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover and we now know how the game rates defensive tackles in the game.
Here are the Madden 24 ratings for every Bills D-tackle set to feature in the game:
Kendal Vickers
Overall rating: 59
Cortez Broughton
Overall rating: 63
Tim Settle
Overall rating: 71
Jordan Phillips
Overall rating: 74
Poona Ford
DaQuan Jones
Overall rating: 76
Ed Oliver
Overall rating: 81