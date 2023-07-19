Madden 24 rates one Bills receiver as the NFL’s worst in upcoming game

Justin Shorter has plenty to be motivated about with his first ever training camp around the corner.

EA Sports, creators of the annual NFL football video game, is going position-by-position and releasing player ratings for the upcoming “Madden 24.”

There was bad news for Shorter. While teammate Stefon Diggs was rated among the best receivers in the game, Shorter is at the bottom of the barrel. Not just for the Bills, but the entire NFL.

Shorter is one of three receivers with a 49 overall rating, the lowest overall to be found:

Ouch.

Easy motivation for Shorter, at least. He’ll have plenty of doubters at EA Sports he’s going to want to prove wrong.

On the positive side, the fifth-round rookie is joined by two others at this rating: Dontayvion Wicks (Packers) and Parker Washington (Jaguars).

