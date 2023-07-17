Madden 24 ranks Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick at No. 2 among safeties

Player ratings have started to come out for players for this season’s version of EA Sports Madden NFL 24. First up are the safeties and we have to check and see where Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick ranked and what kind of rating he got.

Most NFL analysts and writers have been on board with Fitzpatrick as the best safety in the NFL after his 2022 season. EA Sports didn’t quite agree with this when it came to Madden ratings.

Fitzpatrick has a very respectable 93 rating in the game but is still coming in at No. 2 behind Los Angeles Chargers Derwin James. Fitzpatrick led the league in interceptions in 2022 with six. Fitzpatrick also had 96 total tackles and was named an All-Pro for the third time in four seasons.

The last line of Defense‼️ Top 🔟 Safeties in #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/BlifA8KFKv — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 17, 2023

