Madden 24 player ratings for former Georgia football CBs, TEs

EA Sports’ Madden 2024 is releasing player ratings ahead of the game’s roll-out scheduled for Aug. 18.

We previously shared skill ratings for former Georgia Bulldog safeties, wide receivers, running backs and offensive lineman. Here we will cover former cornerbacks and tight ends.

Former Georgia cornerbacks Tyson Campbell, Erick Stokes, Kelee Ringo and Derion Kendrick, along with tight ends Darnell Washington, Lawrence Cager, Charlie Woerner, Tre McKitty, John Fitzpatrick and Nick Moore are covered below.

Here are their ratings:

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Madden rating: 85 overall

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Madden rating: 76 overall

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo

News Joshua L Jones

2024 Madden rating: 72 overall

LA Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Madden rating: 67 overall

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Madden rating: 69 overall

New York Giants tight end Lawrence Cager

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Madden rating: 67 overall

San Fransisco 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

2024 Madden rating: 65 overall

LA Chargers tight end Tre McKitty

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

2024 Madden rating: 64 overall

Atlanta Falcons tight end John Fitzpatrick

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Madden rating: 64 overall

Baltimore Ravens long snapper Nick Moore

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Madden rating: 37 overall (rated as TE)

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire