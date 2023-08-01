Madden 24 NFL player ratings: Who is the top-rated former Colorado State football player?

It's ratings season!

The time when big, bad football players jab and joke and complain about how fast some video game creators say they are.

Yep, Madden 24 ratings are out!

Here's a look at how former Colorado State football players are rated to start the season in the wildly popular video game.

Stonehouse holds the NFL's single-season punt average record after a dynamic rookie season. Yet he's not the best-rated punter? OK, then. He's used to these little slights after going undrafted a year ago.

Stonehouse is the third-best rated (82 overall) punter in the league by Madden 24.

He is honored with a 99 rating in kick power, which seems like a given considering his record.

Madden overall rating: 82

Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse (4) punt during a game Sept. 19, 2022 against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Tied as the top-rated nonspecialist among former Rams, Gallup is a solid-if-not-spectacular 80. It's the 15th-best rating on the Cowboys. His speed rating of 91 is eye-catching.

Madden overall rating: 80

Barrett is still highly rated but has seen his number drop after back-to-back seasons as an 88. He's still the 11th-best ranked player on his team and top edge rusher on Tampa Bay.

Madden overall rating: 80

McBride slides in with a 74 following his rookie season. Madden particularly likes his speed (87) and acceleration (90).

Madden overall rating: 74

Well, Madden 24 doesn't have much love for the fullback position (outside San Francisco's Kyle Juszczyk), and only two are rated in the 80s. Prentice is ranked as very durable (injury rating of 92) and tough (78 toughness rating).

Madden overall rating: 62

Jones found his way onto the field for four games last season in Arizona after going undrafted before being claimed by Pittsburgh. His toughness (89), hit power (78) and strength (78) ratings jump out.

Madden overall rating: 62

Trent Sieg, long snapper, Dallas Cowboys

You thought Madden 24 has no love for fullbacks? Well, Sieg and friends would like a word. The game doesn't even have a "long snapper" category, listing Sieg as a tight end.

The bad news for Sieg is the 32 rating. The good news is there are 17 players at 31 or lower. A toughness rating of 88 is at least a dose of respect.

Madden overall rating: 32

Note: Madden 24 doesn't currently have ratings for Bisi Johnson (free agent), Rashard Higgins (free agent), Preston Williams (free agent) or Dequan Jackson (in Jaguars camp as a rookie undrafted free agent).

