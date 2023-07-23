Madden 24: Launch ratings for Colts RBs, TEs

With training camp right around the corner for the majority of teams, EA Sports has started unveiling “Madden NFL 24” launch ratings ahead of the release date for the game.

Taking a look at the running backs and tight ends for the Indianapolis Colts, the groups are led by Jonathan Taylor, whose rating took a massive hit after an injury-riddled campaign. Meanwhile, the tight ends are all bunched together, which is in line with the fact that there will be a massive competition during training camp.

Here’s a look at the launch ratings for the running backs and tight ends on the Colts in “Madden NFL 24:”

RB Jonathan Taylor | 89 overall

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

TE Mo Alie-Cox | 73 overall

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

RB Zack Moss | 72 overall

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jelani Woods | 70 overall

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

TE Pharaoh Brown | 70 overall

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

TE Kylen Granson | 68 overall

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

RB Evan Hull | 66 overall

AP Photo/David Banks

RB Jake Funk | 65 overall

C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

RB Deon Jackson | 64 overall

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

TE Will Mallory | 63 overall

AP Photo/Chris Seward

TE Andrew Ogletree | 62 overall

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

TE Kaden Smith | 62 overall

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire