Madden 24: Launch ratings for Colts RBs, TEs
With training camp right around the corner for the majority of teams, EA Sports has started unveiling “Madden NFL 24” launch ratings ahead of the release date for the game.
Taking a look at the running backs and tight ends for the Indianapolis Colts, the groups are led by Jonathan Taylor, whose rating took a massive hit after an injury-riddled campaign. Meanwhile, the tight ends are all bunched together, which is in line with the fact that there will be a massive competition during training camp.
Here’s a look at the launch ratings for the running backs and tight ends on the Colts in “Madden NFL 24:”