Madden 24: Launch ratings for Colts DTs, DEs

With training camp right around the corner for the majority of teams, EA Sports has started unveiling “Madden NFL 24” launch ratings ahead of the release date for the game.

After taking a look at the wide receivers and safeties, the second group to be revealed included the defensive tackles and defensive ends. These position groups are expected to be the strongest on the Colts roster for the upcoming season.

Here’s a look at the launch ratings for the defensive tackles and defensive ends on the Colts in “Madden NFL 24:”

DT DeForest Buckner | 86 overall

DT Grover Stewart | 85 overall

DE Kwity Paye | 77 overall

DE Samson Ebukam | 76 overall

DE Dayo Odeyingbo | 72 overall

DE Tyquan Lewis | 72 overall

DT Taven Bryan | 70 overall

DE Khalid Kareem | 67 overall

DT McTelvin Agim | 67 overall

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore | 66 overall

DE Titus Leo | 65 overall

DT Eric Johnson II | 64 overall

