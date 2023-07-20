Madden 24: Launch ratings for Colts DTs, DEs
With training camp right around the corner for the majority of teams, EA Sports has started unveiling “Madden NFL 24” launch ratings ahead of the release date for the game.
After taking a look at the wide receivers and safeties, the second group to be revealed included the defensive tackles and defensive ends. These position groups are expected to be the strongest on the Colts roster for the upcoming season.
Scroll to continue with content
Here’s a look at the launch ratings for the defensive tackles and defensive ends on the Colts in “Madden NFL 24:”