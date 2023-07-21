Madden 24: Launch ratings for Colts LBs, CBs
With training camp right around the corner for the majority of teams, EA Sports has started unveiling “Madden NFL 24” launch ratings ahead of the release date for the game.
After taking a look at the wide receivers and safeties, the second group to be revealed included the defensive tackles and defensive ends. Now, it’s time to take a look at the linebackers and cornerbacks for the Colts.
Here’s a look at the launch ratings for the linebackers and cornerbacks on the Colts in “Madden NFL 24:”
LB Shaquille Leonard | 86 overall
CB Kenny Moore II | 84 overall
CB Julius Brents | 74 overall
LB Zaire Franklin | 73 overall
LB E.J. Speed | 70 overall
CB Darius Rush | 69 overall
CB Tony Brown | 69 overall
CB Kevin Toliver II | 67 overall
LB Cameron McGrone | 65 overall
CB Jaylon Jones | 65 overall
LB Grant Stuard | 64 overall
CB Darrell Baker Jr. | 63 overall
CB Dallis Flowers | 62 overall
