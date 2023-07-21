Madden 24: Launch ratings for Colts LBs, CBs

With training camp right around the corner for the majority of teams, EA Sports has started unveiling “Madden NFL 24” launch ratings ahead of the release date for the game.

After taking a look at the wide receivers and safeties, the second group to be revealed included the defensive tackles and defensive ends. Now, it’s time to take a look at the linebackers and cornerbacks for the Colts.

Here’s a look at the launch ratings for the linebackers and cornerbacks on the Colts in “Madden NFL 24:”

LB Shaquille Leonard | 86 overall

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

CB Kenny Moore II | 84 overall

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

CB Julius Brents | 74 overall

LB Zaire Franklin | 73 overall

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

LB E.J. Speed | 70 overall

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

CB Darius Rush | 69 overall

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

CB Tony Brown | 69 overall

AP Photo/AJ Mast

CB Kevin Toliver II | 67 overall

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

LB Cameron McGrone | 65 overall

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

CB Jaylon Jones | 65 overall

AP Photo/Butch Dill

LB Grant Stuard | 64 overall

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

CB Darrell Baker Jr. | 63 overall

Nfl Arizona Cardinals Voluntary Organized Team Activities

CB Dallis Flowers | 62 overall

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire