Madden 23 ratings for every Seahawks player in the game

Judging by their ratings, the makers of Madden don’t think too highly of some of the players on the Seattle Seahawks’ roster this year.

Here are the ratings for each player in the game, broken down by position.

Quarterbacks

Drew Lock leads the way here with a ’66’ overall rating. It’s somewhat surprising that Geno Smith only earned a ’60’ when were expecting him to be somewhere in the 69-70 range.

Halfbacks, fullbacks

At running back Chris Carson got the highest rating at 83 overall, while Rashaad Penny and rookie Ken Walker came in a bit lower at 78 and 77, respectively. After that, there’s a big drop down to the rest of the backs on the roster.

Wide receivers

At wide receiver, Tyler Lockett is tied with Jamal Adams for the highest overall rating on the team with a 90. D.K. Metcalf is just beneath him with an 89 overall. From there, it’s a 15-point game down to WR3, who Madden has pegged as Marquise Goodwin.

Tight ends

Noah Fant leads the pack at tight end with an 82 overall rating – something he didn’t appear very happy with based on his Twitter timeline. Will Dissly earned a 74 rating, while Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry we rated 65 and 59 respectively.

Offensive tackles

Rookie left tackle Duane Brown has the highest rating at OT, coming in at 73 overall. Abe Lucas only earned a 66 rating, while the rest are 57.

Guards and centers

Gabe Jackson has the highest grade among guards at 78, while Austin Blythe leads the pack at center at 72. From there, it’s a long way down to the top backup cetner, Kyle Fuller at 59.

Interior defensive linemen

Al Woods, Shelby Harris and Poona Ford all earned relatively good but not great grades, coming in at 78, 77 and 76 respectively. For depth players can rey on Quinton Jefferson (73) at not much else.

Outside linebackers

Perhaps the most underrated Seahawks player in Madden this year is Uchenna Nwosu, who somehow only got a 75 overall rating. The rest of the group underscores just how thin this team is on the edge.

Story continues

Off-ball linebackers

In the absence of Bobby Wagner, the highest-rated linebacker on the team this year is Jordyn Brooks, who got a respectable 82 overall. Meanwhile, Cody Barton will likely have to prove himself more than just two games to raise his 71 overall rating.

Cornerbacks

Madden doesn’t seem too high on Seattle’s crop of cornerbacks, this year. Sidney Jones got the highest grade at 77, while rookies Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen are both stuck in the 60s.

Safeties

One of the strongest position groups for the Seahawks is safety, where Jamal Adams scored a 90 overall despite a rough 2021 season. Meanwhile, Quandre Diggs earned an 84 overall – which he was none too happy with.

Specialists

Punter Michael Dickson gets top billing among Seattle’s specialists with an 82 rating, placekicker Jason Myers got a 73 after a hard season and poor long snapper Tyler Ott only got a 34 overall.

