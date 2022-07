Madden 23 ratings for every former Clemson player in the NFL

Since its first game in 1988, Madden has been one of the most famous and long-lasting video game franchises, allowing fans to play as NFL teams and players virtually.

Over the last few years, Madden overalls have become a topic of debate, as EA Sports rates certain players and teams much higher or lower than fans expected.

Set to release on Aug. 19, Madden 23 will feature over 30 former Clemson players that are now in the NFL, many of which received overall ratings that fans may consider to be inaccurate.

A handful of Tigers have not had their ratings released yet, such as offensive linemen Jackson Carman and Tremayne Anchrum.

Outside of those selected few, here are the Madden 23 ratings for each Tiger in the NFL, in order of overall.

Albert Huggins, Defensive tackle (New Orleans Saints)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 62

Nolan Turner, Safety (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall rating: 62

James Skalski, Linebacker (Indianapolis Colts)

Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall rating: 62

Baylon Spector, Linebacker (Buffalo Bills)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 64

Tanner Muse, Linebacker (Seattle Seahawks)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 64

Austin Bryant, Linebacker (Detroit Lions)

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall rating: 66

Carlos Watkins, Defensive tackle (Dallas Cowboys)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 67

Cornell Powell, Wide receiver (Kansas City Chiefs)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 67

Deon Cain, Wide receiver (Philadelphia Eagles)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 68

Justyn Ross, Wide receiver (Kansas City Chiefs)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 69

DeShawn Williams, Defensive tackle (Denver Broncos)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 69

Amari Rodgers, Wide receiver (Green Bay Packers)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 69

K'Von Wallace, Safety (Philadelphia Eagles)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 71

Shaq Lawson, Defensive end (Buffalo Bills)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 72

Clelin Ferrell, Defensive end (Las Vegas Raiders)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 72

Ray-Ray McCloud, Wide receiver (San Fransisco 49ers)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 72

Andrew Booth Jr., Cornerback (Minnesota Vikings)

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

Overall rating: 73

Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback (Jacksonville Jaguars)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 76

Travis Etienne, Running back (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 77

Christian Wilkins, Defensive end (Miami Dolphins)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 78

Isaiah Simmons, Linebacker (Arizona Cardinals)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 78

Dexter Lawrence, Defensive tackle (New York Giants)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 79

Sammy Watkins, Wide receiver (Green Bay Packers)

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Overall rating: 79

Trayvon Mullen, Cornerback (Las Vegas Raiders)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 80

Jayron Kearse, Safety (Dallas Cowboys)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 80

Tee Higgins, Wide receiver (Cincinnati Bengals)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 83

Deshaun Watson, Quarterback (Cleveland Browns)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 84

D.J. Reader, Defensive tackle (Cincinnati Bengals)

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall rating: 84

Grady Jarrett, Defensive tackle (Atlanta Falcons)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 85

Hunter Renfrow, Wide receiver (Las Vegas Raiders)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 85

Mike Williams, Wide receiver (Los Angeles Chargers)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 86

A.J. Terrell, Cornerback (Atlanta Falcons)

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Overall rating: 89

DeAndre Hopkins, Wide receiver (Arizona Cardinals)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 96

