Here are the Madden 23 ratings for Cam Akers, other Rams RBs

Cam Akers said this offseason that he won’t be satisfied until he’s viewed as one of the three best running backs in the NFL. He’s not quite there yet, and the ratings gurus at EA Sports would agree with that.

EA released ratings for running backs in “Madden NFL 23” and while Akers came in above 80 overall, he’s not among the 10 best players at his position. With an overall rating of 83, he’s the 19th-best running back in the game, just behind David Montgomery and James Robinson.

Darrell Henderson Jr. didn’t crack the top 30 at running back, earning a 79 overall rating in the game. That put him 35th at his position, tied with Chase Edmonds, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Kenyan Drake.

Below are the overall ratings of each Rams running back in Madden 23.

Cam Akers: 83

Darrell Henderson Jr.: 79

Jake Funk: 66

Kyren Williams: 65

Raymond Calais: 64

Xavier Jones: 64

That’s probably how the depth chart will shake out this season, with Funk and Williams battling for the RB3 spot now that Sony Michel is gone. Beyond Akers and Henderson, it’s a very inexperienced and unproven group, so hopefully the top two can stay healthy this year.