Madden 22 ratings: Former Georgia football star Nick Chubb

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
J.C. Shelton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Madden, the popular NFL video game produced by EA Sports, has released some player ratings for the 2022 edition that comes out on Aug. 20.

One of the first players rated is former Georgia football standout Nick Chubb. The Cleveland Browns running back is the game’s 2nd highest rated back at 96 overall out of a possible 99.

Chubb does have the highest rating for broken tackles at 98 overall.

Chubb has taken the league by storm since being drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 draft. Since then, the Cedartown, Ga., native is the top running back in the league, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

It’s workouts like these that makes Chubb such a problem for defenses.

Stay tuned to UGA Wire as more Bulldogs find out their ratings.

Recommended Stories