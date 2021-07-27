Madden 22 Ratings: Bears' Khalil Mack is second-highest past rusher

Madden 22 Ratings: Khalil Mack is second-highest past rusher originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This will come as no surprise, but Khalil Mack is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL and in Madden 22.

EA Sports unveiled defensive lineman ratings for the new video game and Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack has a 96 overall rating, second behind Myles Garrett at 98 overall.

Mack was given the elite 99 overall rating for Madden 20, but has his numbers have dipped a bit so has his Madden rating. Mack was given a 97 overall rating for Madden 21, still making him the highest rated player on the team.

Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith came in 10th at 89 overall.

There were two pairs of brothers on the list, T.J. Watt and J.J. Watt both getting a 94 overall score. Joey Bosa got a 92 overall score while Nick Bosa came in at 90.

💥 Top 10 Edge Rushers in #Madden22



Which player has the best shot at becoming a 99 OVR?? pic.twitter.com/F5mSujRVP8 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 27, 2021

No Bears ranked in the top 10 for defensive lineman. Akiem Hicks has been a dominant presence in the center for the Bears, but his 2020 injuries might have kept his overall rating down.

Allen Robinson cracked the wide receiver top 10 list on Monday.

