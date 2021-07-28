Madden 22 ranks Ravens' Mark Andrews as fourth-best tight end originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A year after being slighted by EA Sports' Madden rating compilers, Mark Andrews justly was given a bump inside the top-five tight ends for this year's version of the game.

With Madden 22 ratings emerging on Wednesday, the Ravens All-Pro tight end garnered the highest rating of his career as an 88 overall. Only Travis Kelce (99), George Kittle (96), and Darren Waller (93) were given higher ratings.

Entering his fourth NFL season, Andrews' rating has increased each of his three seasons in the league. For Madden 19, Andrews was a 75 overall coming out of Oklahoma as the third-highest rated rookie in a position group including fellow Ravens 2018 draftee Hayden Hurst. A solid debut season helped his score increase four points to a 79 before erupting in 2019 with a league-high 10 touchdown receptions for a TE and seven spots up to become an 86.

That 86 was eighth best in the NFL despite Andrews clearly turning himself into more of an elite target than guys like Greg Olsen (also an 86) and even Evan Engram (88).

Now an 88, Madden has rightly cemented Andrews as one of the premier red-zone targets and pass catchers as a tight end. Despite becoming more of a run blocker last season with Nick Boyle out injured, Andrews still caught 58 passes and seven touchdowns for 701 yards.

With skill ratings of 86 for speed, 90 for acceleration, 79 for strength, 80 for agility and 96 for awareness, it's no wonder why Andrews has become Lamar Jackson's favorite target these past few seasons.

Along with Rams pass rusher Aaron Donald and Packers pass catcher Devante Adams, Kelce made his return to the exclusive 99 club after his unstoppable season (1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns) helped Kansas City get back to the Super Bowl.

Kittle, the obvious second-best TE in the NFL, and Waller's couple monstrous games for the Raiders round out the top-three. Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski is notably the seventh-ranked tight end with an 86 while Dallas Goedert's 84 rounds out the top 10.