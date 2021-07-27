Madden 22 NFL ratings: How Fletcher Cox ranks vs. top D-linemen

How Fletcher Cox's Madden 22 rating ranks vs. top DL originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fletcher Cox is nearly unrivaled among defensive linemen in the NFL. The folks at the Madden video game franchise seem to agree with that.

In advance of the game’s release next month, Madden 22 is releasing ratings all this week as a primer for gamers. We have already seen the ratings for Jalen Hurts and rookie Devonta Smith.

Today, Madden released player ratings for defensive linemen, and Cox ranks second in the game among defensive tackles with a 94. The only player ranked higher is 3-time AP Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald of the Rams.

Top 10 Defensive Linemen in #Madden22 💪 pic.twitter.com/91w76caPFr — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 27, 2021

Cox ranks fourth among all defensive linemen in player rating this season, behind Donald, DE Myles Garrett of the Browns (98), and Bears OLB Khalil Mack, who rated a 96.

Despite the high ranking, Cox’s rating is a bit of a slip from the past two iterations of the game. He was rated a 96 in both Madden 20 and Madden 21.

The 6-time Pro Bowler certainly doesn’t show any sign of slowing down, notching 6.5 sacks in his ninth season in the league, good for second on the Eagles behind Brandon Graham’s eight.

More ratings will be released later this week, including running backs, defensive backs, and the rest of the quarterbacks.

Madden 22 is available for pre-order, and will be released to the public on August 17th.