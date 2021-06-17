Madden 22 leaks: First look at Bears QB Justin Fields in-game

First look at Justin Fields in Madden 22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mandatory minicamps are winding down around the league, so that can only mean one thing. It’s Madden season. A handful of Madden images leaked on Thursday, including our first look at the cover. But here in Chicago, the most exciting moment was the first look at Justin Fields in a cyber Bears jersey.

First look at former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in Madden NFL 22: pic.twitter.com/KGaKxjlTnO — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) June 17, 2021

Next, Madden fans will wait to see what Fields’ ratings will be. Likely his best numbers will be his deep ball, speed and carrying stats, but it’s hard to tell since Madden is typically tough on rookies. Right now, the Bears only have two players rated 90 or better: Khalil Mack (97) and Allen Robinson (90). It will also be interesting to see how the game has Fields rated in relation to the other rookies, and Andy Dalton.

Madden 22 releases on Aug. 20.

