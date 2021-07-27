Madden 22 edge rusher rankings leaves T.J. Watt looking up

The ratings for Madden NFL 22 are slowly leaking out, giving fans just a taste of what to expect. ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter shared the Top 10 edge rusher rankings and the disrespect of Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt continues.

Not only was Watt not the top edge rusher on the list, EA stuck him at No. 3 with a pedestrian 94 rating behind Myles Garrett and Khalil Mack. The Watt brothers ended up with the same ranking, tied for third.

Watt led the league with 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 2020. For whatever reason, Watt just can’t seem to get the respect he deserves for just how well he played last season. Was it because the Steelers defense as a whole is so good and this would somehow diminish his individual efforts? Or are critics concerned if Watt will continue his ascent without Bud Dupree on the team?

