The fact that Tom Brady left the New England Patriots to join the Buccaneers won't really hit home until we see TB12 take the field in a Tampa Bay uniform.

But "Madden 21" gave us the virtual equivalent Tuesday.

EA Sports has released the trailer for its popular football video game, and the 90-second clip shows Brady in a red Bucs uniform right off the bat.

We're shaking our heads with you, Tom.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

New England fans looking for players still on the team won't find any, as no Patriots players appear in the trailer. That's not surprising, considering Bill Belichick is the only NFL head coach not in "Madden" because he's not a member of the NFL Coaches Association, which has a licensing agreement with EA Sports.

"Madden 21" drops on Aug. 25, at which point we'll find out where second-year Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham ranks in the game.

Story continues

Oh, and if you're really interested in seeing Brady in an actual Bucs uniform, the team will unveil photos of the 42-year-old quarterback Tuesday afternoon.

'Madden 21' trailer offers (virtual) look at Tom Brady in Bucs uniform originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston