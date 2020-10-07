Madden '21 simulation: Bears contain Brady, but Foles pick-six proves fatal

Madden '21 sim: Bears contain Brady, but Bucs prevail originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the Week 5 installment of NBC Sports Chicago's Madden '21 Bears simulations, Tom Brady and the Bucs came to town for a Thursday night showdown at Soldier Field.



Let’s start with the G.O.A.T., Brady. The Bears' defense was able to hold TB12 to an average game: just 220 passing yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Nick Foles came out firing in his second start of the season, and threw for 360 yards, a touchdown and an interception.



However, that one interception was costly, as it was returned for a Bucs touchdown by Devin White. Foles’ favorite target was Allen Robinson, who caught nine passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.



Robinson's second score came with under two minutes to go in the game. The Bears tried for an onside kick, but were unable to convert. Then, Brady and the Bucs were able to get a first down and run out the clock on the Bears, winning by a final score of 24-21.



Madden has predicted the Bears to lose every game so far this season, but the real team has a chance to move to 4-1 in the games that actually count. We will see what happens on the lakefront Thursday night.