Madden 21 sim: Winless Bears fall short to Teddy Bridgewater's Panthers

Madden 21 sim: Bears fall short to Bridgewater, Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Week 6 is upon us in our Madden 21 simulation, and one thing has become crystal clear: this game does NOT like the Bears. While the real-life Bears are 4-1, their virtual Madden counterparts are (spoiler alert) 0-6 after this week’s sim.

The latest loss, this time to the Panthers in Carolina, was a close game. Nick Foles had his most impressive start yet as a Bear, completing 25 of 30 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. David Montgomery added two touchdowns from the much-maligned run game.

The Bears defense did not have an answer for Teddy Bridgewater, whom Chicago was reportedly interested in as a free agent in March. The former Viking and Saint torched the Bears, going 31-for-35 for 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

On the flip side, the Panthers' pass rush was all over Foles, sacking him six times, with the final one coming on a Bears' two-point conversion attempt to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Madden says the Bears lose yet again by a final score of 29-27.