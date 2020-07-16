Madden 21 rating release: Bears' Cole Kmet ranked top rookie tight end

Bears tight end Cole Kmet is the highest rated rookie tight end in this year's installment of Madden.

EA has slowly released the newest ratings for the popular video game franchise throughout the week.

Kmet received a 70-overall rating in Madden 21, due in large part to his wide-ranging abilities. In fact, he doesn't lead all rookie tight ends in many categories, just pass blocking, awareness and trucking (the ability to run over a would-be tackler). However he ranks near the top in many other categories, like catching, strength and jumping.

Kmet was the first tight end off the board in the 2020 draft when the Bears selected him with the 42nd-overall pick.

Last season at Notre Dame, Kmet caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

The full list of Madden 21 ratings will be released Friday. The game itself will be available on Aug. 25.

