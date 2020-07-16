Madden 21 rating leaks: Eddie Jackson, Kyle Fuller latest Bears snubs

Add two more Bears to the list of Madden 21 ratings slights. As more ratings trickle out from EA ahead of the Friday full ratings release, Eddie Jackson and Kyle Fuller find themselves disrespected.

Let's start with Jackson. The electric Bears safety received an 89-overall rating. In a vacuum, not totally offensive considering his production dipped in 2019 and ratings across Madden have gone down.

But when you look at this Top-10 leak that Adam Schefter tweeted things definitely seem out of whack.

What's right and what's wrong here....? pic.twitter.com/ZSnKdmAgHS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2020

Bears fans and Chargers fans alike have legit beefs with EA for putting Derwin James and Jackson together, tied for seventh among all NFL safeties.

But nothing is more surprising than seeing Minkah Fitzpatrick off the Top-10 entirely. All Fitzpatrick did last year was pick off five passes, recover three fumbles and score a touchdown en route to earning first-team All-Pro honors. And top-rated Harrison Smith? Sure he created plenty of takeaways in his own right, but he hasn't made an All-Pro team since 2017.

But back to the Bears.

Kyle Fuller reportedly earned an 85-overall rating, according to Madden School, which may seem a little low, but not criminal. Things change when you take a look at the Top-10 again, however.

What's right and what's wrong here? pic.twitter.com/iEQXjQ6JMO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2020

Fuller is one of the best open-field tacklers on the outside, so it's crazy to see guys like Jaire Alexander or Casey Hayward ranked ahead of him.

Not to pick on those two corners, but it's confusing to see them rated so much higher than Fuller, when Fuller notched significantly more tackles (24 more than Alexander and *50* more than Heyward), plus one more interception.

Looking at postseason awards since Alexander entered the league in 2018, Fuller has also been recognized with two Pro Bowl starts and a first-team All-Pro honor.

Alexander and Heyward were both left without either of those distinctions, but Alexander did earn an All-Rookie honor from the Pro Football Writers Association.

Thankfully EA updates its ratings throughout the year, so hopefully after a good game or two, both Jackson and Fuller will receive the numbers bump they deserve.

Madden 21 rating leaks: Eddie Jackson, Kyle Fuller latest Bears snubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago