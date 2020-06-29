Don't want to wait the next few months to see Cam Newton in a New England Patriots uniform?

Not to worry, "Madden 21" has you covered.

EA Sports provided a virtual look at Newton in Pats colors, and while it isn't quite the real thing, it should still get fans fired up for the new era in New England.

Take a look below:





Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Newton's trademark superman celebration is a nice touch.

Between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Buccaneers uniforms and Newton wearing a Patriots jersey, playing "Madden 21" will be an interesting experience.

EA Sports' latest installment of the popular football video game franchise is set to be released Aug. 25.

'Madden 21' gives first look at Cam Newton in Patriots uniform originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston