Madden 21: Cowboys' first look at CeeDee Lamb includes a subtle NFC East troll

We've officially entered sports video game season. Fresh off the heels of last week's NBA 2K21 teasers, EA Sports unveiled Madden 21 on Tuesday, including the game's cover athlete Lamar Jackson. It's a deserved cover for the reigning MVP.

But over here in the NFC East, Madden day was just a smidge more contentious thanks to their toughest division rivals.

The Cowboys, like every other team, shared a short clip featuring one of their players in Madden 21, and opted to showcase rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

You know, the guy Eagles fans really, really wanted to select in the first round of April's NFL Draft? And then the Cowboys took him four picks before the Birds had a chance? Yeah, him.

The clip of Lamb in Madden is just three seconds, but it includes just enough to put Eagles fans on edge:

Yes, that's Lamb catching a touchdown at Lincoln Financial Field, with new Eagles cornerback Darius Slay in the background.

Not a bad troll, Cowboys. Here's hoping Lamb goes TD-less when Dallas visits the Linc in real life on Nov. 1.

The full Madden 21 trailer, for what it's worth, features a handful of Eagles. You can watch it below:

In order of appearance, I spotted Rodney McLeod and Avonte Maddox (0:21), Brandon Graham (0:39), Lane Johnson (0:45), Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders (0:56), and Sanders again (0:59).

The Eagles' Week 1 matchup at Washington is just 89 days away.

