Madden 21 has yet to hit the shelves, but it's already off to a rocky start.

EA Sports released a beta version of the game last week, allowing a group of players to test out the game in order to get feedback before the full release Aug. 25. The game isn't ready for the public just yet, so a few kinks were to be expected.

However, there was one glaring issue that fans couldn't help but post on social media about.

This is Lamar Jackson in Madden 21...😂😂 bro wtf...maybe i dont want a code...smh pic.twitter.com/uck7qUHvgy — King Wolfe™️ (@xKINGxWOLFEx) July 3, 2020

This is "Lamar Jackson" on the madden 21 beta pic.twitter.com/Kn5hIDrvf6 — GR34K FR34K (@GOATJordanLove) July 3, 2020

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning league MVP, was selected to be on the cover of this year's edition of the game. Yet his headshot in the Beta was not his own but of Lamar Jackson, a cornerback out of Nebraska who signed with the New York Jets after going undrafted in April.

RELATED: MARQUISE BROWN LEADS RAVENS TO MADDEN SUPER BOWL TITLE OVER CHRIS GODWIN

It was a simple mistake, but a glaring one when it involves the player on the front of the game. Though it will almost certainly be fixed by the time the final version of Madden 21 is released, this probably wasn't the initial reaction EA Sports was looking for when it opened up the Beta.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO SPORTS UNCOVERED

Stay connected to the Ravens with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

Story continues

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Madden 21 Beta uploaded the wrong headshot for cover athlete Lamar Jackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington