Madden 2022 ratings: Allen Robinson in Top 10 wide receivers

Allen Robinson is one of the highest-rated WRs in Madden originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's the time of year for Madden 22 ratings to come out, and the top 10 wide receivers list came out

And Chicago Bears star Allen Robinson made the list in the 10th spot with a 90 overall rating. ESPN previously snubbed Robinson leaving him off their Top 10 wide receiver list. But Pro Football Focus had Robinson ranked ahead of Julio Jones, who was Madden's fifth-highest receiver.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams led all wide receivers with a 99 overall rating. Former Minnesota Vikings star Stefon Diggs came in at 97 overall in the fourth spot.

Robinson enters the 2021 NFL season playing under the franchise tag after being unable to agree to terms on a long-term extension with the Bears. The franchise tag deadline to get an extension came and went in July.

Robinson will be a free agent next spring, unless the Bears slap him with the franchise tag again or a long-term agreement is made.

Robinson did not skip minicamp and isn't expected to miss the start of training camp on Tuesday.

“Not much went into it, not too much thought,” Robinson said after signing the franchise tag in April. “I mean, my team, we just played out what was best at the time.”

If Robinson has another big season, he could re-write the Bears' record books.

“I'm in a good place. At this point in time, there's some very big accomplishments that can be had this season that have never been done before for the Chicago Bears,” Robinson said. “Also being able to and wanting to get back to the playoffs and things like that, so, I mean, it's going to be an exciting year.”

Story continues

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!