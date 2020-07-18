Madden ratings are out, which is kind of weird because haven't Madden ratings already been out? What have we been blogging about for the last week?

According to Maddenschool.com, a real website, here are some notable Bears' ratings:

- Khalil Mack – 97

- Eddie Jackson – 89

- Allen Robinson II – 89

- Akeem Hicks – 88

- Kyle Fuller – 85

- Eddie Goldman – 84

- Roquan Smith – 83

- Robert Quinn – 82

- Charles Leno Jr. – 81

- Cody Whitehair – 81



















You can see everyone's rating right here.

The Bears are also apparently the 11th best team in the game? They got an 81 overall, with their 85 defense (ha!) buoying a 79 offense. They're also ranked higher than the Packers (14), Vikings (20), and Lions (30) (duh). All these ratings are fine. Everything about Madden 2021 is fine. Allen Robinson and Eddie Jackson should have gotten 90-grades, but again, this is a video game and it actually does not matter. Adjust the ratings if it matters to you. You're just going to play with the Chiefs anyways.

Madden 2021 gives Bears' 11th best rating of all NFL teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago