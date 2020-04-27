Madden 20 simulation: Ravens turn to defense, running game in old-school win over Redskins

As a way to predict the future, NBC Sports Washington is running a Madden simulation of the Ravens 2020 season. Each day, we'll release the recap and stats from a new game on their scheduled 2020 slate of opponents.

The Baltimore Ravens of old liked to win games their way. Tough, physical football defined the city of Baltimore, and the franchise took great pride in winning close games on the backs of their defense and strong rushing attack.

The Baltimore Ravens of new are a bit more inclined to speed and explosiveness, but in Week 9, they went back to their roots.

Dealing with another tough outing for their quarterback, the Ravens relied on their strong running game and several timely field goals from the best kicker in football to avoid a disastrous upset at the Washington Redskins. They ended up winning 26-23, righting the ship after losing their first game of the season prior to Week 8's bye.

Despite the close call, the Ravens managed to pull out yet another nailbiter in a simulated season full of them. Here's how it happened in Week 9.

Jackson's worst game yet

Coming off back-to-back rought outings, Lamar Jackson hoped the bye week would help him reset for a strong second half of the season. That didn't happen on Sunday, though, as he threw for fewer than 100 yards and scored no touchdowns.

Jackson avoided any turnovers, which have bogged down the Ravens offense all season long, but he was largely inaccurate while under pressure from a strong Redskins defensive line.

The Ravens's quarterback will quickly tell you the only thing that matters is getting another win in the standings, but he'll also readily admit he needs to play better if the wins are going to keep coming. The Ravens' success will be determined by their offense, and he is the straw that turns the drink.

Tucker's best game yet

The Ravens' elite kicker has struggled throughout the virtual season, missing multiple field goal attempts multiple times during the worst year of his career. In Washington, he bounced back in a major way.

Tucker nailed all four of his field goal attempts this afternoon, ranging from 34-45 yards out. More importantly, he once again stepped up in the clutch. With 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, Tucker nailed a 41-yard attempt to give the Ravens an eight-point lead.

Then, with one second left in a tie game, Tucker clinched another victory with a 34-yard game-winner. Even with his struggles this season, the Ravens would have two or three fewer wins with Tucker in purple and black.

Cause for concern?

The Ravens now have a 7-1 record at the halfway point of the season, but there have been too many close calls along the way. They beat the Giants by 4, the Texans by 1, the Browns in overtime, the Eagles by 3, and now the Redskins by 3. The Giants and Redskins picked in the top five of this year's draft, so close wins there are slightly concerning. The Ravens' great luck can't last forever.

The schedule does finally lighten up moving forward, though. Yes, the Ravens still have matchups with the Chiefs, Browns, Cowboys, and Titans coming up, but every one of those matchups takes place at home. After four road games in their last five, they play five of their final eight in the friendly confines of M&T Bank Stadium.

Even at home, the Ravens will need to play significantly better to continue their winning ways, but at the very least the brutal travel schedule is over.

Another great day for Ingram

Lamar Jackson's simulated season may be disappointing, especially coming off his unanimous MVP campaign. But at the age of 30, Mark Ingram has thrived.

The Ravens' running back enjoyed yet another banner day, carrying the ball 24 times for 145 yards and another two touchdowns. He also continued to show off his versatility, with his sixth straight game with at least three catches.

As long as the Ravens are forced to rely on their run game, Ingram looks suited to continue enjoying his career year.

Madden's Game MVP: Mark Ingram (24 carries, 145 yards, 2 TD, 3 receptions, 32 yards)

Final Stats

Passing

Lamar Jackson (BAL) -- 8/15, 90 yards, 71.5 rating

Dwayne Haskins Jr. (WSH) -- 20/36, 236 yards, TD, INT, 73.4 rating





Rushing

Mark Ingram (BAL) -- 24 carries, 145 yards, 2 TD

Lamar Jackson (BAL) -- 13 carries, 64 yards

Adrian Peterson (WSH) -- 11 carries, 40 yards, TD

Derrius Guice (WSH) -- 10 carries, 36 yards

Justice Hill (BAL) -- 5 carries, 18 yards

Gus Edwards (BAL) -- 5 carries, 26 yards

Dwayne Haskins Jr. (WSH) -- 3 carries, 11 yards















Receiving

Terry McLaurin (WSH) -- 5 receptions, 58 yards

Derrius Guice (WSH) -- 10 receptions, 36 yards

Kelvin Harmon (WSH) -- 4 receptions, 51 yards

Jeremy Sprinkle (WSH) -- 4 receptions, 35 yards, TD

Mark Ingram (BAL) -- 3 receptions, 32 yards

Miles Boykin (BAL) -- 2 receptions, 25 yards

Trey Quinn (WSH) -- 2 receptions, 16 yards















