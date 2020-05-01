Madden 20 simulation: Ravens complete sweep of rebuilt Bengals with blowout road win

As a way to predict the future, NBC Sports Washington is running a Madden simulation of the Ravens 2020 season. Each day, we'll release the recap and stats from a new game on their scheduled 2020 slate of opponents.

Disclaimer: We tried to replicate free agency and trades as much as possible, but no rookies have been added and not all NFL transactions are finalized yet. For example, with rookies not available, we left Andy Dalton at Bengals QB instead of top overall pick Joe Burrow.

Previous Games:

Week 1 - vs NYG (7-3 win)

Week 2 - at HOU (21-20 win)

Week 3 - vs CIN (35-10 win)

Week 4 - at IND (34-21 win)

Week 5 - at CLE (30-24 OT win)

Week 6 - at PHI (17-14 win)

Week 7 - vs PIT (28-7 loss)

Week 8 - BYE

Week 9 - at WSH (26-23 win)

Week 10 - vs TEN (24-13 win)

Week 11 - vs DAL (41-10 loss)























The most important step to winning your division is winning division games, and the Ravens have done that successfully this season, at least when it comes to the revamped Bengals.

After an offseason of change, designed to slow down the division-leading Ravens, the Bengals still fell twice at the hands of Lamar Jackson. The Ravens, coming off an embarrassing home performance against the Cowboys, took our their anger on the woebegone Bengals, who managed to put up little fight despite playing at home.

Lamar Jackson bounced back in a big way, as did running back Mark Ingram and the entire defense, in what ended up as complete a victory as the Ravens have had this virtual season. Now, at 9-2, they are primed to run away with the AFC North for the third consecutive season.

Here's how their 30-13 victory happened in Week 12.

That's more like it

The weather cleared up in Week 12, compared to Week 11, and so did Lamar Jackson's game. The Ravens quarterback found his accuracy, completing over 70 percent of his passes, while also enjoying one of his best games on the ground of the season, rushing for another two touchdowns.

Story continues

Jackson also stayed away from trouble, once again finishing the game turnover-free.

The quarterback's diversified game was emblematic of what we saw from him against the Bengals in 2019, when he was able to slice up their defense with both his legs and his arm without relying on either facet of his game to heavily. After the disaster against the Cowboys, this was a much stronger performance for Jackson against a weaker opponent.

Bounce back for Ingram, too

Ingram had, by far, the worst game of his season in Week 11, but he bounced back with perhaps his most well rounded game of the season in Week 12 too.

He managed just 109 yards on his whopping 27 carries, but Ingram also added seven catches and another 68 yards through the air. The veteran has impressed with a more well-rounded game all season, and he got back to that in another easy win in Cincinnati.

Defense reasserts itself

The Ravens defense, dormant the past two games, found themselves once more against the Bengals. The Ravens allowed just one touchdown, in the first quarter, and clamped down the rest of the way.

Matthew Judon and fullback/defensive tackle Patrick Ricard did as well, and the Ravens also forced multiple fumbles while not turning the ball over themselves, a winning formula.

Like most defenses, the Ravens' tends to play much better when they have a lead, allowing them to pin their ears back and relentlessly pressure the quarterback. The two sides of the ball worked in tandem for the Ravens on Sunday afternoon, and it led to an easy victory.

Another winning season clinched

As mentioned, the 30-13 win pushed the Ravens' win total to nine, clinching yet another winning season in Baltimore. Head coach John Harbaugh has suffered just one (injury plagued) losing season since he took over the franchise in 2008, and he, former GM Ozzie Newsome and current GM Eric DeCosta have once again built another AFC powerhouse.

The Ravens still have a few difficult matchups on the horizon, as the Bengals were one of the weakest remaining opponents. But they key to winning seasons is taking care of business against teams with weaker rosters, especially on the road.

The Ravens have done just that, winning their first six road games of the season, a remarkable feat. It won't be easy to win their final two - at the Steelers and the Patriots, the team's two biggest rivals - but they will enter those games with the confidence of a team having already already clinched its fifth-straight winning season.

Madden's Game MVP: Lamar Jackson (25/33, 215 yards, TD, 102.4 rating, 12 rushes, 66 yards, 2 TD)

Final Stats

Passing

Lamar Jackson (BAL) -- 25/33, 215 yards, TD, 102.4 rating

Andy Dalton (CIN) -- 14/24, 243 yards, 92.9 rating





Rushing

Mark Ingram (BAL) -- 27 carries, 109 yards

Lamar Jackson (BAL) -- 12 carries, 66 yards, 2 TD

Joe Mixon (CIN) -- 9 carries, 43 yards

Gio Bernard (CIN) -- 8 carries, 36 yards

Gus Edwards (BAL) -- 4 carries, 8 yards

John Ross (CIN) -- 2 carries, 6 yards, TD













Receiving

Mark Ingram (BAL) -- 7 receptions, 68 yards

Willie Snead (BAL) -- 7 receptions, 64 yards, TD

John Ross (CiN) -- 6 receptions, 87 yards

Miles Boykin (BAL) -- 4 receptions, 34 yards

Mark Andrews (BAL) -- 4 receptions, 33 yards

Tyler Eifert (CIN) -- 3 receptions, 59 yards

Tyler Boyd (CIN) -- 1 reception, 25 yards

Marquise Brown (BAL) -- 1 reception, 9 yards



