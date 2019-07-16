Madden 20 ratings: 49ers have three of top seven fastest running backs

After a season in which the 49ers were tied for last in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, 49ers general manager John Lynch absolutely will be looking for increased production and scoring from the running back position. All curses aside, if the recently released Madden NFL 20 ratings are any indication, the team has a strong positional group at running back -- at least in one important category.

The two highest speed ratings at the running back position in the upcoming game find their lockers at Levi's Stadium, as Matt Breida and offseason addition Tevin Coleman share the top spot with a 94 rating. Checking in at No. 7 on the list is Raheem Mostert, who is just one point below with a 93.

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was one of the many NFL players who shared their thoughts regarding the rankings on social media, tweeting that he feels the 49ers deserve to have another player near the top of the speed ratings.

My guys can move!! @JetMckinnon1 should be in there too!! 🏃 💨 https://t.co/eMqLSHYwyd — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) July 15, 2019

Fellow tailback Jerrick McKinnon wasn't slighted too much by the rankings, as he checks in with a speed rating of 92. The former Minnesota Viking enters this season with added motivation, after being placed on injured reserve in early Sept. following a torn ACL suffered just eight days before the start of the 2018 regular season. McKinnon had signed a four-year, $30 million contract in March.

Although the team features the lowest-rated starter overall (Coleman stands at 83), 49ers fans and video gamers alike should expect a balanced attack from the backfield with no shortage of horsepower.

