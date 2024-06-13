Maddalena Nava pens first professional contract!

This summer has brought plenty of signs of what is to come in the future at Juventus Women, and that continues as Maddalena Nava becomes the latest young player to sign her first professional contract.

Maddalena follows teammates Ginevra Moretti, Giulia Bison and Giorgia Berveglieri in penning her first pro deal, tying her to the Bianconere until 30 June, 2027.

The midfielder, 19, enjoyed a good season with the Primavera side, and even earned a first-team call up for the game against Sassuolo in Biella back in April.

Congratulations, Maddalena!