Madalynn Harold strikes out 23 in Irish win

Apr. 15—Chapman pitcher Madalynn Harold struck out 23 batters in the Lady Irish's 5-1 extra-inning battle over Southeast of Saline on Friday. Harold shut down the Trojans on three hits with one earned run over 13 innings of work. Harold tossed 195 pitches in the contest, 115 for strikes during her record setting performance. She walked five batters.

Southeast scored once in the first to take an early lead, but the Irish answered with a run in the fifth and then scored four times in the top of 13th as Abigail Martinez doubled and Kaylee Livingston singled to drive in runs. Jai Rogers drove in a run for the Irish with a pair of hits while Harold, Teagen Ellis, Martinez, Zoey Peterson all had two hits in the game. Livingston, Taylor Gustafson and Kaci Heller also had hits in the opener for Chapman.

Jacobson took the loss for Southeast allowing five earned runs on 13 hits. She struck out nine and walked two in her 13 innings of work.

In the second game, Chapman took an early 2-0 lead in the first as Heller doubled in Rogers and Heller scored on a fielder's choice by Gustafson. Southeast came back with two in the second and two in the third for the lead, Chapman added a run in the fifth after Reese Langvardt doubled and advanced on a single by Makenzie Leighty before stealing home for the Irish third run of the game. The Trojans took game two 4-3.

Livingston was the losing pitcher for the Irish allowing three earned runs on five hits over four and two-thirds innings. She walked three and struck out six.