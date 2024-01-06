Mad River Mountain opens doors for the winter season to the public

Jan. 6—The snowboard and ski resort Mad River Mountain in Zanesfield has returned for the 2023-2024 winter season beginning Saturday.

Hours will go from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mad River Mountain is the largest ski resort in Ohio with on-snow challenges, ranging from gentle beginner areas to steeper pitches and a terrain park consisting of: "Kicker — Jump line: Advanced; Capital Park: Intermediate; and the Louie Vito Learning Park, Beginner," a released statement from Mad River Mountain said.

Live music at the Loft Bar with scenic views and a tubing park are also available to guests.

"I am so excited to kick off my first season as general manager," said Alajos Fiel at Mad River Mountain in a release. "Our teams have worked hard to make this day possible. Our priority is continued terrain expansion, and we will make snow at every opportunity this early season. We have so much to celebrate this season, including the return of Midnight Madness on Jan. 20 and Feb. 10."

The return of the resort ties coincidentally with the first day of fresh snow in many counties of Ohio. The Miami Valley may accumulate up to one inch of snow or less Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Some roadways and surface areas may be slick and wet and it's recommended to remain cautious when traveling.

Additional precipitation may be possible Saturday night and on Sunday as well.

Other dates and experiences at Mad River Mountain:

Jan. 13, Feb. 10 & 17: Bubly tubing signature events

Jan. 20 & Feb. 10: Midnight Madness!

Feb. 18: Complimentary Hot Chocolate Bar with Mugs

Every Sunday in January and February: Complimentary buckeye s'mores

The resort also offers other services such as an all-inclusive three- to six-week program for students interested in skiing or riding in a day-specific lift ticket, rental package and an hour-long lesson, all at a value rate.

Guests can also ski and ride during evening/nighttime hours. College students can flash their ID for discounted lift tickets which includes $5 rental packages and food/beverage options.

"Ohio and the proximity to large metro areas are the perfect place to welcome new guests into the sport. We believe this access is the key to diversifying the sport. This close-to-home model helps make skiing and riding more accessible for people who don't live in the mountains and less intimidating for those new to the sport," the release said. "These hometown hills are where people learn to ski in a familiar environment and where the passion for skiing blooms before venturing to destination resorts like Vail Mountain or Breckenridge."

Guests can also purchase tickets and passes online via the new My Epic app with Mobile Pass and Mobile Lift Tickets available to download, and which will also allow guests access to interactive trail maps with GPS location tracking, mountain and resort alerts including operational information like grooming updates, terrain status, snow reports and conditions.

