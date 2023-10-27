The 'Mad Minute' on Bengals-49ers in Week 8 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" hosts preview what to expect in the Week 8 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.
The "GMFB" hosts preview what to expect in the Week 8 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.
The quarterback entered concussion protocol on Wednesday.
The 49ers have more to worry about than just a losing streak.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Kirk Cousins threw for nearly 400 yards while leading the Vikings past San Francisco on Monday night.
The 49ers are big favorites on Monday night.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.”
Corey Seager tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the ninth. Adolis García finished the job in the 11th.
The heralded rookie scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 findings he believes could help you secure a W in Week 8.
Can Bo Nix get back into the Heisman race with a big game at Utah?
There are no bye weeks in Week 8, but that doesn't mean some key sleepers couldn't emerge. Here's Scott Pianowski's list.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol, and while he hasn't officially been ruled out for Sunday against the Bengals, no player has played the same week they entered the protocol in 2023. Which brings us to Darnold.
The time for niceties and careful handling of veterans has long since passed.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Dawson Knox will miss games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and New York Jets.