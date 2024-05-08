The 'mad' decision that almost ended Motherwell

Pat Nevin (left) was Motherwell chief executive during the early years of John Boyle's (right) ownership [SNS]

"I think you're mad, don't do that!"

When Pat Nevin gave former Motherwell owner John Boyle the option of three plans to take the club forward in the infancy of his stewardship, he wasn't expecting the "gold standard" blueprint to be his pick.

Why? Because "he would have to accept losses of £2m a year," former Fir Park chief executive Nevin says on the Sacked in the Morning podcast.

A flamboyant figure during his 13-year tenure, Motherwell went in and out of administration under Boyle's ownership.

Success on the pitch fluctuated, but the Lanarkshire club's financial difficulty perhaps stemmed from Boyle's decision to opt for a plan "you shouldn't touch with a barge-pole" shortly after he bought the club in 1998.

"He had bought Motherwell and admitted he didn't know much about football," says Nevin, who was a player while doing the role of CEO at Fir Park.

"He asked if I fancied running the club for him. So I gave him three plans. If he carries on the way it is, possible relegation. Basically £1m more will get you mid-table and the odd wee cup run.

"Gold standard, which you shouldn't touch with a barge-pole, will get you third in the league, good chance of cups and we can really build the whole system.

"He said: 'We'll do the gold standard!'. He basically accepted losses of £2m a year. I told him: 'I think you're mad, don't do that!'.

"I tried to talk him out of it but that's what he wanted. It was his money."

