Mad Bets: Will the Seahawks cover -5 vs. Eagles?
Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by comedian Sean Green give their picks for the Seahawks-Eagles game on Monday Night.
Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by comedian Sean Green give their picks for the Seahawks-Eagles game on Monday Night.
The Steelers are not happy their Thanksgiving game against the Ravens was postponed.
Ravens head coach Harbaugh got into it with Titans players and head coach Mike Vrabel before Sunday's kickoff.
The Giants DFA'd three players last week ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. All three were promptly scooped up by other organizations.
You've got to be worried for Roy Jones Jr.
The biggest deals of NBA free agency are done and training camp is right around the corner. You know what that means: Time for a fresh batch of NBA Power Rankings.
Could the Knicks take on Hornets' Nicolas Batum to help Charlotte shed some salary and New York gets assets in return? Remember it's been reported the Knicks could very well take on undesired contract to do just that.
The Buccaneers have a serious problem with the Bruce Arians-Tom Brady marriage. Here's how they can fix it.
A sign-and-trade between the Celtics and Hornets involving Gordon Hayward is still very much a possibility, it appears.
New Lakers center Marc Gasol talks about why he's a good fit with LeBron James and the Lakers. It's his defense, passing and high IQ for starters.
Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.
The Ravens-Steelers matchup will now be held on Sunday instead of Thanksgiving night.
Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul has his closest relatives by his side after being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday.
DENVER (AP) -- The Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds swapped three pitchers in a four-player trade Wednesday.
Through three games with the Buccaneers, receiver Antonio Brown has 18 catches for 157 yards and no touchdowns. Coach Bruce Arians apparently thinks the numbers should be higher. “Well, he was open,” Arians told reporters on Tuesday when asked why Brown hasn’t made more big plays. “We had one go off his fingertips [and] I’m [more]
Mike Tyson sat down with UFC commentator Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast to talk about how the Roy Jones Jr. comeback fight came about. Is it surprising that it started with a treadmill and the offer to fight Bob Sapp? (Video courtesy of JRE Clips) TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov teases meeting with Dana White; does retirement decision loom? Trending Video > Dana White freaks out over Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. rules and limits (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Los Angeles is not done tweaking its roster.
The Los Angeles Angels are heading into a period of renaissance in their hometown of Anaheim. For the immediate future, they have another new first-time general manager charged with building a winning team around eight-time All-Star centerfielder and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout. For the long term, the real estate arm of Angels owner […]
USWNT stars have competed to be "Charlie's bestie," and according to Instagram, Rose Lavelle, Midge Purce, and Kelley O'Hara are leading the charge.
The most heated wrangling over the title of soccer's greatest player could be found between Diego Maradona and Pelé themselves. It was a feud in which FIFA did not want to takes sides when it came to naming the top player of the 20th century. Pelé was the pick of experts.
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady appeared to snub Rams QB Jared Goff after losing Monday night. It's not the first time the GOAT has behaved that way.