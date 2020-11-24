Mad Bets: Will the Packers cover -8.5 vs. Bears?
Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by Robert Mays, of The Athletic, to give their picks for the Bears-Packers game on Sunday Night.
In an era of quarterback preservation, the NFL was supposed to be past the type of injury that Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered on Sunday.
Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knew immediately that he had suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday, tweeting right away that his season was over. But the injury was reportedly even worse than believed. An MRI today showed more damage than the Bengals’ medical staff anticipated, Adam Schefter of ESPN. That includes a torn ACL, torn [more]
This isn't the first time Tom Brady has opted not to shake hands with an opposing QB.
The Clippers might have to turn to trades now to revamp their roster, with Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac and Lou Williams potentially on the block.
Foreman told Yahoo Sports that Tyson will have it easier than he did for one specific reason.
Cam Newton didn't mince words when asked about the New England Patriots losing running back Rex Burkhead to injury in the second half of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans.
Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas tells The Boston Globe he's back to feeling like his All-Star caliber self with his hip finally healthy.
It all starts with the champion Los Angeles Lakers.
Cam Newton's response when asked about J.J. Watt's dominant effort at the line Sunday was both straight-forward and pretty funny.
Montrezl Harrell did not make the trip lightly when he moved down the Staples Center hallway last weekend to join the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year realizes the gravity of his decision to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after three seasons - and to leave them for their bigger, more successful intra-city rivals, no less. According to Harrell, the NBA champion Lakers made it clear they badly wanted him in the opening minutes of free agency.
Roughly 90 percent of NBA roster spots are filled, and few consequential free agents remain on the market. Just three days into the frenzy, we can declare big winners and losers of 2020 free agency.
This keeps Adams with New Orleans for a fair price and allows Jaxson Hayes to develop behind him.
Kiko Alonso never got a chance to suit up for the 49ers after arriving from the Saints in the Kwon Alexander deal.
The Hornets are signing Gordon Hayward to the largest deal of free agency so far – four years, $120 million.
Warriors fans and Steph Curry shared the exact same reaction to the news of Klay Thompson's Achilles injury.
The Cavaliers have found either a temporary replacement for Tristan Thompson or an asset to bring in other talent. Cleveland announced Monday it has acquired center JaVale McGee and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell. Also, the team has a worked out an agreement with free agent guard Matthew Dellavedova, one of the Cavs' most popular players.
Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Monday.
"I didn't know The Undertaker was related to Derek Carr."
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh appeared to wave off Mike Vrabel when the Titans head coach approached him to shake hands after the game. Harbaugh said that wasn’t the case. “After the game, there wasn’t an issue,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Coach Vrabel, was down there celebrating in the end zone, and [more]