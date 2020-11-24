Mad Bets: Will the Packers cover -8.5 vs. Bears?

The Associated Press

Montrezl Harrell did not make the trip lightly when he moved down the Staples Center hallway last weekend to join the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year realizes the gravity of his decision to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after three seasons - and to leave them for their bigger, more successful intra-city rivals, no less. According to Harrell, the NBA champion Lakers made it clear they badly wanted him in the opening minutes of free agency.