Mad Bets: NFL Wild Card Saturday Best Bets
Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their picks for the NFL Wild Card Saturday slate of games.
Everything to know about Buffalo Bills' Wild Card opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
Maybe Deshaun Watson and Nick Caserio are getting off on the wrong foot.
Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the class of 2021, is set on picking a college to play at next season.
Gilbert Arenas talked trash to Kobe Bryant after putting 60 on him. That turned out to be a mistake.
SportsPulse: As many as five or six quarterbacks could go in the first round of this year's NFL draft. Here's where they all land in our first mock draft of 2021.
Last week, Tom Brady perfectly channeled Rob Gronkowski with an amazing impression when asked about one of his favorite memories of his long-time teammate -- and on Wednesday, it was Gronk's turn to return the favor.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't interested in getting into a back-and-forth with Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young.
Eagles players reportedly had to be restrained from confronting coach Doug Pederson after he made the decision to pull Jalen Hurts in a close game.
The Yankees are trading for Padres OF Greg Allen, according to a report Wednesday by Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
Anthony Lynn made his first public comments since being let go of by the Chargers.
It was delayed for nine months, but the PGA Tour's pace-of-play policy is ready to take effect at the Sentry TOC.
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers heap praise upon Seth Curry after his performance in the win.
The charges filed Tuesday stem from Ryan Ayers' relationships with two women over a four-year span in which he allegedly recorded them naked or while having sex without their consent. Charging documents say the St. Joseph County Cyber Crimes Unit recovered from Ayers' cellphone ''various images of naked women where they seem to be unaware that a photo was being taken of them. Two of the voyeurism charges against Ayers are felonies, while the third voyeurism count and the domestic battery count are misdemeanors.
Considering what Cam Newton is probably considering.
Nikola Jokic had one of his best assists on Monday by throwing a bounce pass to JaMychal Green that swerved right past the Timberwolves.
The Washington Football Team is, at 7-9, the worst team in the playoffs. But that’s not how Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians sees it. As Arians gets ready to coach against Washington on Saturday night, he noted that Washington has a winning record when Alex Smith is the starter, as will be the case this week. [more]
On Monday, we reported that Urban Meyer wants $12 million per year to coach in the NFL. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media called that figure that “not relevant” (whatever that means) and “false.” “I’m sure the former Florida and OSU coach will be well compensated if he becomes the Jaguars coach,” Rapoport adds. [more]
Who could be the 2021 version of Cale Makar? Here are some options to consider in fantasy hockey drafts.
Hunter Dickinson has deflected credit for his sensational season to teammates and coaches, refusing to bask in glory after scoring in double digits in every game and being the leading scorer for an undefeated team. After his latest impressive performance, he credited Michigan strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson for helping him get ready for the season and to thrive during it. Dickinson scored a season-high 28 points as the 10th-ranked Wolverines pulled away and beat No. 16 Minnesota 82-57 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten.