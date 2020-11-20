Mad Bets: Line Movement to watch in Week 11
Matt Gothard & Jared Quay talk about the games with the most significant line movement in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
Matt Gothard & Jared Quay talk about the games with the most significant line movement in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
Anderson Silva was seven years removed from his run as UFC middleweight champion, and had only one win since then.
The Warriors could pay a hefty price to the Thunder for Kelly Oubre.
After a five-month delay, the NBA draft finally happened Wednesday night, and with it came some surprises — good and bad.
Sacramento Kings Grade: A In: (12) Tyrese Haliburton; (40) Robert Woodard II; (43) Jahmi'us Ramsey; 2021 second-round pick (from Houston); 2022 second-round pick (from Memphis); cash considerations Out: (35) Xavier Tillman; (52) Kenyon Martin Jr. Hey, the Kings had a good draft.
Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from an exciting 2020 NBA Draft.
The Rockets' asking price for a James Harden trade has been revealed, and it's a steep one.
Assigning grades to a draft that just happened is foolish. Today's reaches can become steals while sure bets can turn into misses. Let's try anyway.
The Warriors still are on the hunt for a veteran center.
Lexi Thompson made her fifth career hole-in-one on the LPGA in the first round of the Pelican Women's Championship.
We break down every pick and trade on draft night.
Rarely does a head coach fire an assistant coach on the spot mid-season. When it happens, legal questions invariably follow. The New York Giants will have to find some of those answers after head coach Joe Judge abruptly terminated offensive line coach Marc Colombo on Wednesday. While initial media reports indicated the firing came on […]
The Miami Heat baller is a former Jordan Brand ambassador.
The Bogdanovic deal was a key piece of Milwaukee's overture to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.
Thursday's injury report provided injury updates on three important players for the Packers.
Devin Dotson of Kansas and Killian Tillie of Gonzaga top the list.
Rafael Nadal advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals for the first time in five years and knocked out defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the process.
The next step for Rob Pelinka is to get Anthony Davis re-signed and decide which other free agents from the team the Lakers will re-sign.
Gordon Hayward will test free agency after declining his player option with the Celtics.
Although the Los Angeles Lakers made a pick, the NBA champions still essentially sat out draft night until it was over. The Lakers selected Jaden McDaniels with the 28th overall pick, but the University of Washington product is slated to end up in Minnesota after a pair of trades. The first deal brought speedy German guard Dennis Schroder to the Lakers from Oklahoma City in exchange for McDaniels' draft rights and swingman Danny Green.