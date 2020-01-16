Mad Bets: Conference Championships & UFC's Dana White

Ranging from confident picks to complete shots in the dark, a former football player and current degenerate gambler give their takes on every NFL matchup. Spreads, Game Totals, Player Props and Daily Fantasy are all on the table as the duo attempts the impossible: Predicting the outcome of every NFL game. Plus, President of the UFC Dana White joins the show to discuss the upcoming McGregor vs. Cowboy fight card.

